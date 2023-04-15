Kite festival to grace sky above Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

Families will be out again Sunday for the annual Santa Barbara Kite Festival at

Santa Barbara City College.

SANTA BARBARA — The 2023 Santa Barbara Kite Festival will soar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on West Campus lawn at Santa Barbara City College.

The campus is located at 973 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

Parking is available on both the West Campus and Main Campus for the popular event. Admission is free.

“It’s always amazing to us how many colors are added to the sky by entire families of kite fliers,” Festival Kite Master Rakesh Bahadur said in a news release. “Everyone is welcome.”

Festival Director David Hefferman said, “We are honored to add more color this year to the legacy of festivals in our community.”

The festival includes activities such as the “Childrens’ Tail Chase,” in which groups of kids are divided into various age groups. They chase and try to capture the tail of a kite expertly flown by Mr. Bahadur.

The festival also features family-friendly kite contests including the most beautiful kite (handmade and commercial), the highest flying kite, the largest and smallest kites, the youngest and oldest kite fliers, the “most unique or unusual” kite, the most unflyable kite and the “Best of Fest.”

In addition, festival organizers will select a winner of the Lion Award, which was created in the memory of Santa Barbara legend Chad Dreier and his family, who are longtime supporters of the festival.

Kites, food, and beverages can be purchased at the event.

For more information, visit www.sbkitefest.net, Santa Barbara Kite Festival on Facebook or call 805-637-6202.

— Dave Mason