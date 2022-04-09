Kite festival to soar again

Event to take place Sunday at SBCC

The Santa Barbara Kite Festival is ready to take flight.

The 36th annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Great Meadow on the west campus lawn of Santa Barbara City College.

The Great Meadows are located next to the Garvin Theatre at 721 Cliff Drive.

“Up” is the theme of this year’s festival, which was selected as a positive statement of change in the community and the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus. Sunday’s forecast of sunny skies and cooler temperatures should be perfect for this fun-family event. Just add the wind.

The Children’s Kite Tail Chase will feature the master of kite flying, Rakesh Bahadur.

The festival will also feature friendly competitions: “Best of Fest,” “Best Ground Display,” “Youngest & Oldest Kite Flyers,” “Most Unique/Unusual Kite,” “Funniest Kite,” “Most Un-flyable Kite,’ “Most Beautiful” (handmade and commercial), “Highest Flying,” “Largest & Smallest Kites,” and “Sport Flying.”

Prizes will be awarded to all contest winners.

Admission to the festival is free. Parking is available on both the west campus and the main campus. Kites, food and beverages can be purchased at the festival.

All current state and county health and safety protocols will be in place at the event.

Thanks to a 2007 Santa Barbara City Council proclamation, April is officially recognized as “Kite Month” in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara’s kite month is promoted in coordination with the National Kite Month of April — co-established by the American Kite Flyers Association and the Kite Trade Association International .

For more information, visit www.sbkitefest.net, www.nationalkitemonth.org and www.kite.org. For more about the festival, call 805-637-6202.

