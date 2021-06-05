Kite flight camp to begin

SANTA BARBARA — The sky’s the limit for a new kite flight camp.

Flight Camp will begin Monday and take place 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 13 at East Beach. It’s open to kids ages 10-17, and kites will be provided.

Rob Robinson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and his brother, Mike Ledesma, are teaching the camp.

Participants will stay on the sand as they learn how to launch power kites and fly and recover them safely.

Students will also be taught basic and advanced flight patterns; team formation flying; navigating the “runway” and being aware of your surroundings, according to a news release.

Kids will also learn mind-body coordination, physical development and the value of teamwork.

Flight Camp is hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department. To sign up, go to www.westcoastkitelife.com/summer-flight-camp.

Cost is $199 a week for Santa Barbara residents and $219 a week for nonresidents. Space is limited.

For more information, go to www.westcoastkitelife.com/our-team.

— Dave Mason