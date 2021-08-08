KITLEY, David Neil

10/11/37 – 7/30/21

David Neil Kitley, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 30th. Neil, by which he was known, was born in Long Beach, CA in 1937, the firstborn of Frank and Lillian (Webber) Kitley. The Kitley family eventually moved to Santa Barbara County and lived in a cabin on Paradise Road at the site where White Rock picnic area is today. He attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School where he played basketball and graduated in 1955. And yes, he will tell you with a straight face that he hiked barefoot in the snow all the way from Paradise to Santa Ynez to school every day. wink

After high school, Neil served in the Coast Guard, then was hired in 1964 as a Firefighter for Santa Barbara County Fire Dept. where he became Captain and spent 42 years fighting fires and many other fire services. His first fire was the well-known Coyote Fire. What a way to start off! Later, he worked in the SB County Fire Admin office, then subsequently took a position as Fire Chief of Solvang for 2 years and finally retired in 1997. He was well-liked and respected while serving in these positions and loved his fire service career. His fellow firefighters affectionately called him “Keebler,” small in stature but big in heart, integrity and spirit. Dad was a character, always bright and funny, enjoyed making people laugh with his shenanigans.

“Poppie” was always fastidious with his yard so naturally, all the neighborhood kids played in our front yard because it had the best, weed-free grass. Dad loved kids and would often come out and play tag football or crack the whip (my favorite) with all of us. He was known as the “fun dad” in the neighborhood.

In 1982, he married Betty Mattos Hartman and gained a whole new crew of kids to love on, which he happily did.

Neil is survived by his wife Betty of 40 years, brother Jay Kitley, sister Robin Kitley Larsen, daughter Carrie Kitley, son Rob Kitley, Betty’s children that he loved like his own, Bren Suarez, Chad Hartman, and Becki Hartman Rodriguez. His grandchildren are Garrett Romero, Emily Romero, Kaiden Kitley, Kianna Kitley, Kelsie Rodriguez Norris, Katie Rodriguez, Taylor Rodriguez and two great-grandchildren Averie and Hunter Norris and family member and fellow Fireman, Tony Mecham, along with many nieces and nephews.

He loved his family dearly and enjoyed camping, BBQs and attending their various sports events where he was an avid and vocal cheerleader from the stands.

Poppie, you will be loved and missed forever. ‘Till we see you again on the other side.

Lovingly written by Neil’s children Carrie & Rob Kitley.