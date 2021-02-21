Kiwanis Santa Barbara donates $5,000 for student internships

SANTA BARBARA — Downtown Santa Barbara announced a new sponsorship and partnership with the Kiwanis Organization of Santa Barbara.

The Kiwanis donated $5,000 to Downtown Santa Barbara that will support the work of two student interns from January to June this year, to assist with supporting downtown special initiatives and projects, including the production of the weekly State Street Promenade Market.

The internship is designed to give the students the valuable leadership experience of working alongside community leaders and businesses that are collectively striving to enhance the economic vitality and recovery of downtown despite the challenges of the pandemic.

This donation is part of the Kiwanis 100th anniversary as an organization. To celebrate, members are putting on 100 events, activities and initiatives in 2021-2022.

