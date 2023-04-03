Kiwanis track and field championship announced

LOMPOC – The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division has announced the Lompoc Kiwanis Track & Field Championships will take place at 9 a.m. April 23 at Lompoc High School.

The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Kiwanis Club, a local chapter of the Kiwanis organization. The main goal of the organization is to serve children and families in the community.

Registration for the event includes participation in a maximum of four events. Events offered are sprints, distance runs and relays, and field events. These events are offered to boys and girls who are in third through eighth grade.

The cost to register is $20 per athlete and $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes.

Registration forms are available online at cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Registration is required by April 19. There is no day-of registration available

– Annika Bahnsen