KLOPP, Janice Joan

Heaven got a special one: Janice “Jan” Joan Klopp, born on December 14, 1931, peacefully passed away on January 21, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Jan was 89 years of age and was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota where she fell in love with and married her high school sweetheart, Allen “Butch” Klopp. The two later relocated to Alexandria, Minnesota for several years, and began raising their family, before moving to Santa Barbara, California. After retirement, Jan and Al settled in Green Valley, Arizona in the winters, and Alexandria, Minnesota in the summers. The love birds were a perfect pair and were married for 58 years.

Jan was always the life of the party, bringing laughter and smiles to all those she was around. She was the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins number one fan. She had an incredible love for fishing, golfing, watching all sports, dancing, traveling, and pressing her luck at the casinos. Family was Jan’s everything and always her # 1 priority in life. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Al, and two of her children, Melinda Shields and Michael Klopp. She leaves behind two surviving children, Michelle Pecchia, and Mitchell Klopp, as well as 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts!