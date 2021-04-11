KLOTZBACH, Ruth

Ruth Klotzbach passed away on March 15, 2021 at the age of 101. Ruth was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Earl and Anna Newhart. She loved the Lord above everything else!

Ruth was athletic and played basketball, golf and track. She was musically gifted and enjoyed singing, playing the piano and organ beautifully. She was attractive, intelligent, ambitious and organized and loved people. After moving over 25 times in her life, she is finally home in Heaven. Her family and friends will miss her, but will look forward to seeing her up there again!

No services will be held due to Covid.

