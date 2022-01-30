KLUVER, David Allen, Sr.

David Allen Kluver, Sr, 70 years old born, in Vermillion, South Dakota on 7/26/1951 and passed away on 1/17/2022 in Plano, Texas from GBM, brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann. They moved to Dallas, Texas from Santa Barbara after graduating from UCSB in 1982 in Engineering. He worked many years with Texas Instruments and Raytheon Company. He always loved Santa Barbara and considered it home.

He leaves behind his sons, Benjamin, David and Kenneth Kluver, daughter-in-law, Tracey and grandson, Julian David and his brothers and sisters, Gwen McKinney, Clark and Mark Kluver, Barbara Miller and Patricia Johnson.