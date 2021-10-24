It is with heavy hearts that we must share that AZ Knapp passed away on July 1, 2021. AZ was born in Cooperstown, New York in 1952. The only son of Howard and Doris Knapp, he grew up in Unadilla and Sidney, NY with his sisters Nancy Voorhees of Santa Barbara, nephew Barry and Kathryn (Richard) Meron of Gansevoort, NY. AZ started playing football in Jr. High, and graduated from Sidney HS in 1970.

AZ excelled in many sports. He moved to Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara City College in ’71-’72. He was a great offensive tackle and became a record-breaking field goal kicker and punter. Coaches Bob Dinaberg and Carmen Di Poalo’s helped AZ with a full athletic scholarship transfer to Utah State, where again he had a record-breaking career. In the mid ’70s AZ became field goal kicker for the Green Bay Packers and later for the Seattle Seahawks. AZ loved to Scuba Dive and often spoke about his travels to Catalina Island, the Cook Islands, and Virgin Islands.

In 1978 having been mentored and taught by his dad; AZ started a successful business, AZ Plumbing, in Santa Barbara, eventually moving it to Bozeman, Montana since he enjoyed mountain sports. He also worked as a Ski Instructor during this time, proving he was well qualified in both. He made many friends with his intellect, quick wit, humor, willingness to help others and that great big AZ smile.

In later years, AZ moved to Sandpoint, Idaho where he began coaching at Sandpoint High School under his good friend and well known Coach Satini “Brother” Puailoa. Mentoring was one of AZ’s greatest joys, he coached punting and goal kicking from his wheelchair daily during Football season for several years. He enjoyed living in Sandpoint, the annual ’50s and ’60s Car show in May and the July 4th Celebration were some of the highlights of the year for him. He kept in touch with friends throughout the country inviting them to visit Sandpoint, ID where AZ spent his last years.

AZ is survived by his sister Kathryn, (Richard) and nephew Barry and many good friends. He had such a big personality he will be forever remembered by his friends and family and has been welcomed into Heaven by his Savior.

