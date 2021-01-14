KNIGHT, Emmett Hilliard, Jr. “Bud”

Emmett Hilliard “Bud” Knight, Jr., 78, of Solvang, California, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home.

Bud was born December 8, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Emmett and Dora (Nicholl) Knight. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960 and attended the University of Washington. On January 14, 1961, he married Barbara Jean Edwards in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. He passed away just 12 days shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. Bud worked in the printing and reprographics field his entire career and was well-known and highly respected for his vast knowledge and expertise in this field. In 1976, Bud was working for A. B. Dick Company and was transferred from Seattle to the San Francisco Bay Area. While the family was sad to leave their Seattle family behind, they were excited for adventures ahead in sunny California. In 1980, Bud decided to go into business for himself and purchased A. B. Dick Products Company of Santa Barbara, a locally owned distributorship of the A.B. Dick Company, which he operated in Santa Barbara for many years. Bud’s knowledge of all things mechanical is legendary. If something was broken, Bud was the guy to fix it. Whether it was any kind of printing equipment, a car, a boat, or any household appliance, Bud could figure out what the problem was and make it work again. Bud spent most of his weekends working on some “fix-it” project in his garage. He also enjoyed trap shooting, model trains, going to car shows (with or without his prized 1958 Devin Corvette Special) and car races and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed attending and cheering at his grandchildren’s many sporting events over the years.

Bud is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara Jean Knight of Solvang, California, daughters Elizabeth Mikkelson and her husband, Steve, of Santa Barbara, California and Jennifer Dills and her husband, Dan, of Eugene, Oregon, four grandchildren, Gerry Mikkelson, Pauline Mikkelson, Caroline Mikkelson and Erik Dills, sisters Sheryl Bray of Lynnwood, Washington and Linda Burfening and her husband, Bob, of Snohomish, Washington as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Dora and his daughter Cynthia Knight in January 2011.

A private graveside service will be held on January 15, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Ballard, California.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors