KNIGHT, Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Knight passed away on August 24, 2021, from complications due to neuropathy. The only child, born December 30, 1937, to Ernest and Ruth Knight in Seattle, Washington, Bob graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington.

After college, Bob spent 19 years at IBM, rising to Vice-President of the Western Region, followed by executive positions at Computer Sciences Corporation, Xerox Corporation, and Digital Sound Corporation. In addition, he served on several boards, including Anthem/Blue Cross of California and Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara. He also enjoyed cheering for the UW Husky football team, playing golf, and traveling to see his grandchildren with the love of his life, Nancy.

Bob is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Susan and her husband Tom, his son Tom and his wife Dana, and his grandchildren Kaitlin and Meghan Fuelling and Grace and Tyler Knight.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that any gifts be directed to the Robert T. and Nancy J. Knight Endowed Scholarship Fund for Economically Disadvantaged Students at the University of Washington. More information is available by accessing www.uwfoundation.com or by phone at 877-UW-GIFTS, (877-894-4387).