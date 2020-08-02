KNIGHTLEY, David Hamilton

David Hamilton Knightley of Goleta, passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 76. David was born on July 27th, 1944 in Manchester, England to his father Bruce and his mother Edith. He joined the British Army at age 17 where he served as a corporal. While in the Army he played football and Rugby for the Army team. David then migrated to the United States and ended up in Santa Barbara in 1973 where he met and later married his love, Neta. The two raised their six children in Goleta in the same home they are still in today.

David went on to start his own roofing business with the help of his wife which continued for many years, even became a family business of sorts with several of the boys helping out when they were old enough. Countless houses in the Goleta and Santa Barbara area are still covered in shingles they installed! David also coached for many soccer teams for the Goleta Boys Club. Finally, retirement age came and David discovered sitting out back by the pool in Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and reading books with a cold Coors Light in hand. He enjoyed this lifestyle until the end of his days. Nothing was going to get in his way of what he did best… and that was loving his life.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara Klein. He is survived by his wife Neta, his six children… Steven (Gail), Holly (Scott), Matthew (Amy), Andy (Kay), Paul (Jacquie), Karen (Steve O), 16 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Peter Knightley (Ann) who still lives in Manchester, England. He loved all of his family very much.

David was a true fighter and always tough as nails until the very end. He will be sorely missed by his entire family.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life. A special thank you to Central Coast Hospice. “Cheers Dad, ’til we meet again…”.