KNOBLE, Josephine Joyce

Josephine Joyce Knoble was born on March 15, 1929, and passed away March 13, 2022, just two days short of her 93rd birthday. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri and spent most of her youth in Oklahoma, Texas and Southern California.

Joyce moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in the 70’s with her husband Robert (Bob) Knoble and her daughter Lucy. Eventually they settled in Solvang.

Joyce volunteered her time to many organizations including Head Start and the Solvang Theaterfest. Most of us will remember her as the beautify lady walking through town always wearing a hat and sunglasses. We will also remember her soft, sweet angelic voice.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter Lucy. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, as well as the many friends she touched.

Joyce asked that there be no service.

Donations can be made in her memory to the charity of your choice or to one of her favorites the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.