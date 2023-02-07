‘Knock at the Cabin’ tops box office

SONY PICTURES

It took director M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” to knock “Avatar: The Way of Water” off its long No. 1 perch at the box office.

In fact, “Avatar: The Way of Water” sank to the No 3 spot, thanks to the four talented stars in “80 for Brady.” Well done, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

In its first weekend, “Knock on the Cabin,” a thriller about a hostage situation and the possible end of the world, grossed $14.2 million.

“80 for Brady,” which is about four fans of quarterback Tom Brady, opened with a gross of $12.5 million.

Director James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” picked up another $10.8 million last weekend at the box office. You could call that chump change for a movie that has garnered $2 billion around the world and is the fourth-highest grossing film of all time.

Placing fourth last weekend at the North American box office was “Puss in Boots; The Last Week,” with a gross of $7.95 million.

“BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” placed fifth with $6.28 million.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, came in at sixth place with a gross of $4.18 million.

The sci-fi/horror thriller “M3GAN” placed seventh with $3.8 million.

“Missing,” the story about a missing mother, was in eighth place. It grossed $3.73 million.

Episodes 1 and 2 of “The Chosen, Season 3” placed ninth with $3.64 million.

“Pathaan” rounds out the top 10 with $2.71 million.

