Koch-Marshall Trio to play at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

The Koch-Marshall Trio performs a blend of rock, funk, jazz and country.

SANTA BARBARA — The Koch-Marshall Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

The trio consists of American guitarist Greg Koch, his son Dylan Koch on drums and Hammond B3 organist Toby Lee Marshall. The heart of this trio is the blues, but Milwaukee native Greg Koch’s compositions are a blend of rock, funk, jazz and country, along with dynamic improvisations.

Greg Koch is known for his long tenure as an international ambassador for Fender Guitars, which lists him as one of its “Top 10 Unsung Guitarists.” He is known for his contributions to the development for the acclaimed Greg Koch Signature Gristletone PIckups for Telecaster guitar.

And Mr. Koch has had 15 releases on various record labels.

Mr. Koch is also a bestselling author and video instructor for music publisher Hal Loenard.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com. For dinner reservations, call SOhO at 805-962-7776.

The concert is for all ages.

— Dave Mason