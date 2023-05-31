Home Local Koffel to lead Benevolent Posse
Local

Koffel to lead Benevolent Posse

by Liam Hibbert 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Sean Koffel

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse Board of Directors has elected Sean Koffel as its president. 

Mr. Koffel lives in Montecito and grew up in San Francisco. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and a twice-deployed Marine. He later attended Stanford Business School and worked on Wall Street at Morgan Stanley. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse is a citizen-formed organization aimed to help the Sheriff’s Office maintain efficiency, improve performance and acquire specialized weapons. The organization is made of non-law enforcement volunteers. 

— Liam Hibbert

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Correspondent

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More