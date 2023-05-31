Koffel to lead Benevolent Posse

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse Board of Directors has elected Sean Koffel as its president.
Mr. Koffel lives in Montecito and grew up in San Francisco. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and a twice-deployed Marine. He later attended Stanford Business School and worked on Wall Street at Morgan Stanley.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse is a citizen-formed organization aimed to help the Sheriff’s Office maintain efficiency, improve performance and acquire specialized weapons. The organization is made of non-law enforcement volunteers.
— Liam Hibbert