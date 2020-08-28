Rene Koke of Santa Barbara passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born September 15, 1960 in Matamata, New Zealand to Albert and Connie Koke.

Rene graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1978 and started his auto body career as a one-man shop in his father’s garage at age 17. With his knowledge, he became owner and founder of Prestigious Auto Body and Painting, Inc. in 1978. He was always passionate about trying to help make Old Town Goleta a thriving community. Rene was a man with many hidden talents, and he spent countless hours giving advice and helping out his friends and family. He was seen for years driving his tractor around Old Town working on his many projects. The outpouring of letters and cards and stories has been incredible and his memory will be forever etched in our hearts.

His biggest happiness in life came in traveling the world with his family and friends, never missing his kids’ numerous athletic games and performances, and of course spending the summers at Lake Nacimiento. His infectious smile and laughter and mischievousness will be forever missed.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of 26 years, Marisa Koke, their three children, Alex, Connor, and Erica Miller and her husband Mason, two brothers and their wives Rob and Renee Koke, Ed and Debbie Koke, and his nieces and their husbands. A private service was held with the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.