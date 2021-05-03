KOSKI, Erik Keith

Keith Erik Koski, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 3rd, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley Lund Home, Gilbert Arizona. He was born on April 10th, 1964 in Harbor City, California, the oldest of three children. The family moved from Los Angeles to Goleta in 1967. He attended Brandon Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High School.

Highlights of his troop 129 Scouting Career were friendships, camping, hiking the high Sierras backcountry, rafting the American River, canoeing in Ely and attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

While attending classes at UC Santa Barbara, he worked at Fedmart and then Lucky’s Grocery Store. He graduated in 1985 with a Mechanical Engineering Degree.

He met his future wife Arleen Lino during his employment at Raytheon in 1986. They were married in 1992, Carmel, CA. After 10 years in Raytheon, he went on to Amber Engineering. In 1998 he was offered a job at Santa Barbara Infrared where he remained for the next 15 years.

Arleen, his loving wife of 21 years passed away in 2013.

His other interests were BBQing, Lobster fishing, playing softball, cribbage fantasy football, avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers and Rams.

He relocated to Gilbert, AZ in January of 2019 where he met Emma Safady.

Keith is survived by his significant other Emma Safady; his parents Lowell and Gerarldine Koski; his stepchildren Rudy “Heather” and Jessica Lino; step-grandchildren Meagen, Michael “Rachel” Heidi Lino and Xavier Bucifal; step-great-grandchildren, Angel, Rainey, Roary and Chance Lino; sister Kristin Hoss “Jeff;” brother Keven Koski; brothers-in-law Robert “Chris” and S. Zapata “Margo;” aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews.He will be remembered as being kind, extremely generous, funny and very loyal to his family and friends. Thank you to all the doctors, healthcare workers and Hospice for their excellent care during the last few years.

Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.