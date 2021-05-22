KOSTER, Ken

Ken Koster passed away in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 18th at 11:00 pm. Born in Munich, Germany on January 19th, 1964 and moved to Santa Barbara, California when is was 2 years old, he was a true Santa Barbarian.

Ken attended and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1982, and received his AA after. In 1984 he moved to Oahu, Hawaii and worked in event planning. Soon after he returned to Santa Barbara to start his grassroots tree company, Quality Tree Care. In 1992, Ken married his wife Sue and together they grew the company. Being the 3rd oldest licensed tree company in Santa Barbara, they ultimately bough a 4-acre tropical nursery together which has been home to their family and Quality Tree Care for the past 21 years. There he focused on cultivating rare tropicals and palm trees, always making sure that his nursery was ever growing. Ken’s creativity led him to diversify his business to include full service landscaping. He was very well respected by the community for his love and knowledge of trees. Now 38 years in the business Ken’s vision of being able to pass his legacy down to his family has come true. For the past 18 years Ken had been mentoring his daughter Amanda, teaching her all aspects of the tree business. Taking these experiences with her, she now manages the tree division, while Ken managed the landscape division. Ken received the “Santa Barbara Beautiful Award” in 2019 for his outstanding landscape achievements. In 2020, Quality Tree Care was truly made into a family owned and operated business when his daughter Zoey and son Ethan joined the team. Lead by Ken’s unstoppable ambition, they run the company together today.

Ken was a bright man with a huge heart. Nick-named “Boo,” he loved his amazing wife Sue, three children Amanda (34), Zoey (28), Ethan (23), his son-in-law Mitch (32) and beautiful granddaughter Frances Penelope (2), who was named after his mother Penny. He is also survived by his father Paul Koster, stepmother, Janine, and brothers Keith and Jason. Ken loved rock climbing, motocross, skiing, outrigger canoeing, his many friends and tending to his nursery. Ken’s spirit lives on in the trees and ground beneath our feet, and he will be forever missed.

Please join us in celebrating Ken’s life on the following days at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel on 450 Ward Memorial Dr., Goleta, CA 93111.

Visitation: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 11am – 5pm.

Memorial Service: Monday, May 24, 2021, 11am with celebration to follow at 2 El Camino Ratel, Goleta, CA 93117