KOVANDA, Nancy Pauline

Nancy Pauline Kovanda, the daughter of Maurice and Pauline Costello, was born on January 15, 1933. She passed away peacefully at age 89 on December 23, 2022.

She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Spale, and her two brothers, Maurice Costello Jr. and Robert Costello, her daughter, Deborah Kovanda, and son, Stephen Kovanda.

Nancy graduated from Cathedral High in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nancy met Norman Kovanda in June 1950 at a teenage dance at the Summer Pavilion in Lincoln. They were both 17 years old. They dated for four years until Norman graduated in 1954 from the University of Nebraska. They were married on February 12, 1955 and started a marriage that lasted until now, 67 years later.

They had four children, Deborah, Sandra, Jeannie, and Stephen Kovanda, in Denver. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1962.

Norman and Nancy started a tax and investment business in 1964, heading it until their retirement in 2019, 55 years later.

Nancy was a fond fan of Nebraska Cornhusker football. GO Big Red!

Nancy is survived by her husband, Norman, daughter, Sandra Kovanda, grandson, Dean Kovanda, daughter, Jeannie (Rob) Graham, grandson, Steven (Kathleen) Symer, great-grandsons, Nathan and Jack Symer, granddaughter Kristin (Geoff) Payton, great-grandkids, George and Eleanor Payton, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful woman.

NancyÕs memorial will be held at burial site at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, Friday January 6th, at 1:15PM, located at 901 Channel Dr., Montecito, CA.