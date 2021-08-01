KOVOL, Fred

February 9, 1937 – July 24, 2021

Frederick passed away suddenly on Saturday evening, July 24, 2021. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 9, 1937 to Peter and Ethel Kovol. He was the oldest of three children. He attended schools in St. Louis and graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Fred worked for Delco Electronics, a division of General Motors, for his entire career. Field service took him to various parts of North America including: Tuscon, Arizona; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Ogden, Utah; Long Beach, New York, St. Louis, Missouri; Fitzroy Harbor and Arnprior, Ontario, Canada; Acton, Massachusetts; Fort Worth, Texas; and Goleta, California. His work focused on inertial navigation systems, including the Apollo Project and 747 and C-17 airplanes. Fred met his wife of 54 years, Barbara, when they both worked in Milwaukee and they married June 17, 1967.

After criss-crossing the United States, Fred, Barbara and their children settled in Solvang in 1980. Family was Fred’s focus throughout his life and nothing brought him greater joy than his children and grandchildren, who knew him as “Funpa.” He was a member of the Catholic Church at Mission Santa Ines as well as frequently attending Bethania Lutheran Church with Barbara. He was elected to the Solvang City Council in 1996 and served until 2000. He was heavily involved in various political issues in the Valley, including water supply and service. He was well-known around town and had the gift of gab and computer knowledge that made him a friend to many. Fred loved to fly, owning an airplane in his early years of marriage as well as working on an experimental airplane at the Santa Ynez airport in his retirement. He could fix anything and loved home improvement projects. In retirement, Fred and Barbara enjoyed visiting their children and traveling the western United States in their motorhome.

Fred is survived by Barbara, their four children, Cynthia Nicholson (JED), Brian (Kim), Andrea (Nate Cervantes) and Davin (Lesley) and eight grandchildren as well as his sister, Kaye (Gordon) Hartweger and many nieces and nephews in the St. Louis area. He is preceded in death by his sister, Karol Livingston.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. All are welcome to attend or view on YouTube, a link to which is available on Barbara’s Facebook page. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.