KRAMER, Gail Woodford

Santa Barbara — Gail Woodford Kramer (née Gail Allen Woodford), 83 years old, died peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Edward John Kramer.

Gail was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Dorothy Jackson Woodford and Donald Sage Woodford. Her early years were spent in Ridgewood, New Jersey. The family later moved to Pennyhill, a northern suburb of Wilmington, Delaware. There, Gail attended Mount Pleasant School and Mount Pleasant High School (class of 1957). In her junior and senior years Gail was awarded the school athletic award in cheerleading. She also excelled at golf as a teen, winning junior tournaments at the DuPont Country Club. Among her classmates was her future husband Ed, who lived down the same street. While not high school sweethearts, they went to sophomore and senior proms together. Gail continued her education at Ohio Wesleyan University, majoring in Psychology (B.A. 1961). Out of college she worked at the George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and married Ed in 1963. While Ed was a doctoral student at Carnegie Mellon University, Gail earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1966. After settling down in Ithaca, New York, Gail taught sixth grade at the Henry St. John Elementary School. Her gradual disillusionment with the 1970s educational system led to another career as an office manager, first with the United Way and then with Spoken Language Services, a pioneer of foreign language

remote learning.

Gail was a very active person who liked to be in community but also someone who enjoyed time alone with independent study and pursuits. In her seventh grade autobiography, Gail declared her favorite hobbies to be swimming and collecting anything related to foreign countries. Such youthful enthusiasm has a way of reemerging and ramifying in adulthood. For decades, the pool at 6 a.m. became Gail and Ed’s shared daily fitness routine in the Cornell Masters Swim Club and subsequently, with Masters Swimming at Santa Barbara’s Los Baños. Another strong theme in Gail’s life was an enriching immersion in different cultures. Her openness to travel and living abroad likely shaped the arc of Ed’s career by enabling him to make strong connections internationally. She spent months and entire years as an academic spouse in Oxford, England; Lausanne, Switzerland; Gottingen as well as Mainz, Germany. In addition, her extensive travel included trips to Japan, Korea, Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Israel, France, Spain, Netherlands, and Italy. Gail’s outgoing and irreverent style, her great memory for names and faces, as well as a sharp and wicked sense of humor, endeared herself to people she encountered. She made lasting friends with ease.

Gail embarked on a slightly more relaxed journey into retirement following the move to California in 1997. Her fitness, reading, and gardening activities expanded with more available time and a new community. Gail volunteered for many years as a docent at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and obtained certification as a master gardener. At home she cultivated an outstanding succulent and cactus garden with a focus on plants native to southern California. Living close to the Santa Ynez Valley, and with a beautiful view of the Santa Barbara sunset from the foothills, it is no wonder that wine became one more hobby for Gail to enjoy with friends and family.

In 2013, Gail unfortunately suffered a serious stroke as a complication of surgery. The following winter she lost her beloved Ed. She worked hard to regain some movement and stabilize her condition through physical therapy and a battery of daily exercises. Not one to shrink away under adversity, Gail found conviviality in new traditions. A sorority of fellow swimmers from Los Baños, “mermaids”, uncorked her wit and elevated her spirit with a weekly happy hour at the Kramer residence, dubbed Wet Wine Wednesday. To her friends and family, Gail’s positive attitude, her resolve, perseverance, and good humor in the face of severe physical challenges were exemplary. She will be fondly remembered and cherished.

Gail is survived by her children; Eric (Marta) Kramer of Tucson, Arizona, and Jeanne (Michael) Kane of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey; grandchildren, Matthew Kane, Allison Kane, and Cecilia Kramer; her sister Sara Jane (William) Lasko of Lake Mary, Florida; stepsisters Judy Rosser of New Harmony, Utah, and Sandy Mason of Los Gatos, California, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for early summer 2023.