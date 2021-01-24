KRAMER, Renee Shirley

Renee Shirley Kramer, 88, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 15, 2021, after a short battle with Covid-19. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec 17, 1932 to Ida and Joe Kissell.

She married in 1952 and moved to Hollywood, California. After raising two children, with her lightning-quick typing skills, Renee found work as a legal secretary for several judges in the Van Nuys Municipal Courthouse, where she worked until her retirement. She divorced in 1972, and became a notary public. She also helped organize other people’s filing systems, and enjoyed helping them program their VCRs!

Renee Kramer was an expert mahjong and bridge player, as well as an unbeatable scrabble player! Her favorite food was chocolate!

Renee married the love of her life, Ted Kramer in 1978, and they remained together in San Diego, California until he passed away in 1988. She then moved to Camarillo, California and ultimately, Santa Barbara, California.

Renee was a funny, nurturing, intelligent woman who was always willing to listen to anyone’s troubles and provide loving advice.

She was a wife, mother, sister, stepmother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend & confidant, and will be missed by so many.

Renee Kramer is survived by her daughter-Patti Everly, son-Nick Arnold, daughter-in-law Judy Villa, sister-Gilda Antman, niece-Robin Antman, several step children, grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Phil Everly.

We love you Renee, aka Mom. We will miss you forever.

No service will be held at this time.