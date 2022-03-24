KRISTOFFERSEN, Frank

Long time Valley resident Frank Kristoffersen passed away January 24, 2022, just shy of celebrating his 90th birthday. He spent his last weeks surrounded by family while under Hospice care.

Frank was born on February 17, 1932 in Tuxedo, NY to his two Danish immigrant parents, Kristian and Johanne. They returned to Denmark only a few years later. Frank served in the Danish military and Royal Guard for King Frederick IX of Denmark. He returned again to America together with his brother Bob in1956. They initially returned to the NY area from where they were born and an Uncle still resided. Eventually they headed west to the small Danish community of Solvang. It was there he met Birgit, whom he married December 10, 1966.

After retiring from his 30 + years as owner of Valley Concrete, he enjoyed his trips around the world with his wife and friends. Frank loved his native Denmark and made many trips over the years to visit family there.

Frank could be seen in his retirement years walking around Solvang on his daily walks. You could also find him in his garden each day, where he carefully tended to his flowers, trees, and plants. He always looked forward to Saturday night card games (48 years!), sharing meals and conversation with friends, and of course, he loved his family.

It was a full and well-lived life…until we meet again Papa!

He is survived by his wife Birgit; two children May-Britt Bakke (Joe) and Henrick Kristoffersen (Michelle); five grandchildren Nick, Annie, Sonna, Rozlin and Collin; and his older brother Arnold in Sweden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1240 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang on Saturday March 26th from 11-2PM.

There will be outdoor seating.