KSBX ends FM service

SANTA BARBARA — Climate change is being blamed for the end of FM service for KSBX, 89.5.

But listeners in Santa Barbara can still listen to the station at KCBX.org, via smart speakers and through the NPR apps.

Listeners in Goleta and on some of the outskirts of Santa Barbara will be able to listen to the station at KCBX-FM, 90.9.

KCBX explained Monday that the FM service for KSBX can’t continue because of “ducting,” which is created by warmer waters. “Ducting” changes how radio signals travel over bodies of water. It allows FM frequencies to travel farther across the ocean. That means FM frequencies from far distances can interfere with local signals.

General Manager Frank Lanzone said KCBS will continue to cover Santa Barbara news.

— Dave Mason