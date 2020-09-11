KUELBS, J. Michele

November 11, 1944 – August 27, 2020

Jeanne Michele Kuelbs, aged 75, passed away peacefully August 27, 2020 after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born November 14, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware to Claude James and Katherine Lucille Norton.

Michele grew up in Orange County, California with her two sisters, Mary Kay and Maureen, attending Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana before heading off to Holy Names University in Oakland, CA, where she received her degree in Art History.

Returning to Southern California, she married Robert J. Eadington, and had two children: David Norton and Erin Michele Eadington. She worked as a teacher, teaching art and art history.

An excellent artist working with both oil paint and pencil, Michele set that aside, despite her great promise. Fiercely independent, she earned her MBA from Cal State Fullerton, and after a divorce, moved to Irvine, CA.

There she began a very successful career in the Aerospace industry, working first for Ford Aeroneutronic, then for Hughes Aircraft Company. Her sharp mind and unshakable work ethic helped her to rise quickly, becoming one of the first female senior managers in the industry. By the time she retired, she was Controller for an entire division of Hughes.

It was through her career that she met John Kuelbs, the love of her life. They married in October 1992, living in Palos Verdes, CA and Great Falls, VA before moving to Ballard, CA in 2008.

Michele loved the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley where she enjoyed breeding, raising, and racing thoroughbred horses. Michele’s career was not just business, but philanthropy as well, giving to many charities including People Helping People. Her generosity of spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Michele was an avid reader and loved to travel. She and her husband, John, traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and the world, and in recent years explored every continent except Africa.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to People Helping People in Solvang, CA. Given the current pandemic, funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Michele is survived by her husband, her two children, two grandchildren, two step-children and five step-grandchildren. Dearly loved, she will be fondly remembered for her strength of character and her loyal and generous heart.