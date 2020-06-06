KUNZE, John V.

John V. Kunze of Goleta, CA passed away Tuesday, May 26, after a brief bout with cancer. Born in Goleta on May 10, 1940, he passed away with his family by his side, only a couple weeks after celebrating his 80th birthday. A loving patriarch who was a wizard in the kitchen, Johnny loved nothing better than to have his extensive family over for dinner and some belly laughs. The more the merrier. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed woodworking. If John teased you, you knew he loved you. Johnny’s love was similar to the love God has for his children, and those who have been blessed to be in his presence will pass it along through each generation. He taught us how to serve others with actions rather than words. As noted in a recent love letter from Nancy, “Thank you for not only loving me, but for making me feel ‘in love’ with you every day.”

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Nancy, sister, Margaret Harris, brother, Herbert Kunze, his 5 children: Vicki Jacobson (Mike), Jon Kunze (Amy), Leslie Friebertshauser (Ray), Wendy Schell (Randy), and Jody Kunze (Joe Daniel). Grandchildren include: Audrey, Shayne, Alex, Kevin, Samantha, Constance, Connor, Serena, Jerremy, Jared, and Mackenzie. There are also 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma, father, Paul, and brother, Joe.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society, or Catholic Charities.