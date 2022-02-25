Kyle’s Gives Back supports PathPoint with funds, job training

COURTESY PHOTO

Kyle’s Kitchen is partnering with PathPoint to help the latter’s mission of working with people with disabilities, mental health diagnoses and young adults. From left are (back row) Kyle Ferro and Matthew McPeters and (front row) Cynthia Torres and Jennette Payne.

Kyle’s Kitchen’s latest Kyle’s Gives Back partnership with PathPoint will help raise funds to support the organization’s mission to partner with people with disabilities, mental health diagnoses and young adults to pursue their hopes and dreams through strengthening workplace abilities, building life skills and developing meaningful relationships.

Through the end of March, customers dining at any Kyle’s Kitchen location (in addition to the newly opened Kyle’s Chicken House and Protein Grill) will help support the effort to raise funds and awareness for PathPoint.

“We are excited to partner with Kyle’s Restaurants and the Ferro Family who are dedicated to being socially responsible and to giving back in so many ways,” said Tasha Addison, vice president of PathPoint’s South Santa Barbara Division. “We’re eager to work with Kyle’s Restaurants in job training and removing employment barriers for many individuals. PathPoint values partnerships that create equal opportunities for people with developmental disabilities and set a positive example for inclusive communities.”

PathPoint is a nonprofit that was established in 1964, (originally known as Work Training Programs Inc.) with the goal of supporting people in living the life they choose. PathPoint supports nearly 1,000 individuals annually throughout Santa Barbara County, in addition to the counties of Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles and Kern.

“PathPoint’s mission and vision to foster compassionate, inclusive and equitable communities where all individuals have the opportunity to thrive is so close to our heart and aligns beautifully with our philosophy at Kyle’s Restaurants,” said Deena Ferro, who, along with her husband Jay, own Kyle’s Kitchen. “We have been lucky to have great support for our son Kyle during his childhood years, and now as we look ahead and help him plan for a future, we see PathPoint as an important resource for him and also for our restaurants to support employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and special needs.”

The quarterly Kyle’s Gives Back campaign with PathPoint is the first phase of what both organizations see as a longer-term partnership that will positively benefit both businesses.

A pilot program is in development in which individuals who PathPoint supports will go through employment training at all of Kyle’s Restaurants, with the goal of ultimately securing jobs.

As part of its core mission to build a business that supports people with special needs, Kyle’s Gives Back has donated more than $200,000 to date to countless organizations in the community. Customers can dine at any of the three Kyle’s Kitchen locations on Chapala Street, Calle Real and Hollister Avenue (Isla Vista location will be reopening this fall), as well as Kyle’s Protein Grill, to support this cause. Kyle’s Kitchen offers dine-in, delivery and takeout options at all locations.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com