Kyle’s Kitchen helps Alpha Resource Center

COURTESY PHOTO

Kyle Ferro visits Slingshot/Alpha Art Studio, which the Alpha Resource Center established to create a dedicated space for studio art practice.

Kyle’s Kitchen has announced its latest Kyle’s Gives Back partnership with the Alpha Resource Center.

Customers dining at any Kyle’s Kitchen location in Goleta or Santa Barbara will help the restaurant raise funds and awareness for ARC, a leading Santa Barbara County nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1953, ARC does that by creating opportunities, fostering belonging and supporting families.

“Kyle’s Kitchen has become a symbol in our community of what it means to do good while doing well,” said Joshua Weitzman, the ARC executive director. “Their generosity brings to light the value of individuals with special needs. It is a perfect partnership with the mission of Alpha Resource Center. We are grateful for their ongoing support of organizations like Alpha and are excited to be partnering with them in this important cause.”

ARC offers Lifespan Support Services, which begin the moment a child is born or diagnosed with an intellectual or similar developmental disability. The services continue the rest of their life.

Known for helping thousands of lives, ARC also provides Adult Day and Youth Social-Rec services.

In addition to its center-based services, ARC established Slingshot/Alpha Art Studio in 2013 to create a dedicated space for studio art practice. Slingshot provides access to production, representation and community collaboration to advance the cultural and creative life of each Slingshot artist.

Holiday cards created by Slingshot artists will also be on sale at all Kyle’s Kitchen locations, with all proceeds benefiting not only ARC but the artists as well.

“We have been longtime supporters of Alpha Resource Center, and are honored to partner with them again and help share how important their work is for our community,” said Deena Ferro, who co-owns Kyle’s Kitchen, with her husband Jay. “Our son Kyle inspired us to be advocates and to do everything in our power to help people with special needs reach their potential, and we’re proud to be able to support all the incredible work that Alpha does.”

As part of its core mission to build a business that supports people with special needs, Kyle’s Gives Back has donated more than $250,000 to many local organizations.

To support Kyle’s Kitchen’s efforts to help ARC, customers can dine at any of the restaurant’s locations — in Santa Barbara on Chapala Street or at the Goleta locations at Calle Real and Hollister Avenue, as well as Kyle’s Taproom (inside the Hollister Avenue location). Kyle’s Kitchen offers dine-in, delivery and takeout options at all locations.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com