Kyle’s Kitchen opens Taproom

COURTESY PHOTO

Kyle’s Kitchen in Goleta recently opened its Taproom.

GOLETA — Kyle’s Kitchen has opened its new Taproom, a local craft beer and wine bar, inside its Hollister Village Plaza location at 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Kyle’s Taproom features 10 craft beers on tap, in addition to a selection of local wine, hard kombucha, mocktails and more. Local brewsinclude Topa Topa, Figueroa Mountain, Made West and Captain Fatty’s. A “Shareables” menu will be introduced soon, offering small bites such as house-made fried pickles and Grilled Buffalo Chicken Skewers.

In addition to being able to order food from the full Kyle’s Kitchen menu while at the Taproom, guests can order drinks on their phone anywhere they sit at Kyle’s Kitchen, including the large pet-friendly patio.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to our new Taproom at Hollister,” Jay Ferro, founder of Kyle’s Kitchen, said in a news release. “Just like all of the Kyle’s Kitchen locations, the Taproom will be family-friendly and made for good times with friends.”

Highlights at the reimagined space include shuffleboard, giant Connect 4, and ring toss games for kids and adults. Soon, Kyle’s Taproom will introduce weekly events such as Trivia Nights and Family Bingo.

Happy Hour is set for 3-5 p.m. daily, as well as all day on Saturdays. During Happy Hour craft beers are $4, wines by the glass are $5, and all Shareables are $3 off.

A portion of the proceeds from the Taproom will go to Kyle’s Kitchen Special Needs Giving Back program, in which Kyle’s Kitchen has donated more than $250,000 to date. The program helps people with special needs and disabilities reach their potential.

— Dave Mason