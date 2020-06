June 9, 1994 – June 23, 2016



My sweet beloved Kymani

So deeply loved and missed by all who

were blessed to know you

I think of you, love and miss you every moment of every day

I am blessed for the time I had with you

You made my life better You shared with me true unconditional love

Thank you my precious son and greatest gift in life

Always loved, Never forgotten, Forever in Our Hearts

All my love, all my life, Mom