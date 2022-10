KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station — will broadcast tonight’s football game when Bishop Diego High School hosts Oaks Christian High School.

The games will also air on AM1290KZSB.com.

The broadcast will begin at 6:45 p.m.

There is no Santa Barbara City College football game this Saturday. The Vaqueros will be back in action Oct. 15 at home for their American Pacific League opener against Los Angeles Pierce College. That day’s broadcast will start at 12:45 p.m. on KZSB.

— Dave Mason