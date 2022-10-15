Home Sports KZSB to air football game
KZSB to air football game

by Dave Mason 0 comment
KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will air today’s football game pitting Los Angeles Pierce College against Santa Barbara City College.

The broadcast of the game will start at 12:45 p.m.

— Dave Mason

Managing Editor

