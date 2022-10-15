KZSB to air football game

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will air today’s football game pitting Los Angeles Pierce College against Santa Barbara City College. The broadcast of the game will start at 12:45 p.m. — Dave Mason 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Biden takes heavy fire, defends himself after inflation data shows continued price increases next post UCSB women’s soccer falls to Cal State Fullerton Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.