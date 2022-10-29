KZSB to air football game

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station — will broadcast today’s football game between Santa Barbara City College and Antelope Valley College. Airtime for the away game is 1:45 p.m. The games will also air on AM1290KZSB.com. — Dave Mason 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post U.S. Forest Service honors Chumash Fire Department next post Westmont men’s soccer season saved in 90th minute Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.