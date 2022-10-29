Home Local KZSB to air football game
KZSB to air football game

by Dave Mason
KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station — will broadcast today’s football game between Santa Barbara City College and Antelope Valley College.

Airtime for the away game is 1:45 p.m.

The games will also air on AM1290KZSB.com.

— Dave Mason

