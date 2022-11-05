Home Local KZSB to air football game
by Dave Mason
KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will broadcast today’s home football game at Santa Barbara City College.

The game, which pits SBCC against Moorpark College, will also stream on AM1290KZSB.com.

Airtime is 12:45 p.m.

— Dave Mason

