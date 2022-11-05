KZSB to air football game

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will broadcast today’s home football game at Santa Barbara City College. The game, which pits SBCC against Moorpark College, will also stream on AM1290KZSB.com. Airtime is 12:45 p.m. — Dave Mason 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post State Street needs tough love next post Border Patrol union tells ACLU ‘go to Hell,’ over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.