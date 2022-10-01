KZSB to air football game

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will broadcast tonight’s Santa Barbara City College football game against Glendale College. The away game will also air on AM1290KZSB.com. The broadcast will start at 5:45 p.m. — Dave Mason 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids next post Gauchos compete against top-ranked teams at Joe Piane Invitational Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.