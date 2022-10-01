Home Sports KZSB to air football game
KZSB to air football game

KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will broadcast tonight’s Santa Barbara City College football game against Glendale College.

The away game will also air on AM1290KZSB.com.

The broadcast will start at 5:45 p.m.

