KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will air broadcasts of football games tonight and Saturday.

The games will also air on AM1290KZSB.com.

Up first is Bishop Diego High School at St. Bonaventure High School. Airtime is 6:45 tonight.

Then it’s Santa Barbara City College at Glendale College at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

— Dave Mason