KZSB — AM1290, the News-Press radio station— will air today’s football game pitting Los Angeles Valley College against Santa Barbara City College.

The broadcast of the home game will start at 12:45 p.m.

KZSB will also air the Bishop Diego High School football game at 7:15 tonight. The Cardinals are playing the Westlake High School Warriors at the home game.

Both football games will also stream at AM1290KZSB.com.

— Dave Maso