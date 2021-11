KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast today’s Santa Barbara City College football game.

During the game, the Santa Monica College Corsairs will visit the SBCC Vaqueros. Air time is 12:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College is 5-3, 2-2 in the American Pacific League and is ranked No. 33 in the CCCSIA State Poll. Santa Monica College is 3-4, 1-2 in the American Pacific League.

In addition to airing on KZSB, both games will air at am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

— Dave Mason