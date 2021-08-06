La Fiesta Pequeña on TV this weekend

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAbove, renowned tenor Eduardo Villa, who had temporarily lost his voice due to cancer just two weeks ago, makes a triumphant return to the stage during La Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Mission. A broadcast of the Old Spanish Days event will air at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday on KEYT-TV’s Channel 3.1 and 10 a.m. Sunday on KKFX-TV, Channel 11. Below, La Fiesta Pequeña features a variety of dancers. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SB Unified requires COVID-19 vaccination or testing for staff next post State requires healthcare workers to get vaccine Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.