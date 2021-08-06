Home Local La Fiesta Pequeña on TV this weekend
Local

La Fiesta Pequeña on TV this weekend

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Above, renowned tenor Eduardo Villa, who had temporarily lost his voice due to cancer just two weeks ago, makes a triumphant return to the stage during  La Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Mission. 
A broadcast of the Old Spanish Days event will air at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday on KEYT-TV’s Channel 3.1 and 10 a.m. Sunday on KKFX-TV, Channel 11. Below,  La Fiesta Pequeña features a variety of dancers.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More