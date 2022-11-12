La Kaiser Jewelry celebrates grand opening

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Cindy Kaiser, the owner of La Kaiser jewelry, right, celebrates the grand opening of her store at the corner of State and Figueroa streets in downtown Santa Barbara with a party.

La Kaiser Jewelry this week hosted an after-hours store opening party to celebrate its first Santa Barbara location at 1101 State St.

“It was great. It turned out really well. We had a really good crowd come; it was awesome,” owner Cindy Kaiser told the News-Press. Ms. Kaiser estimated there were at least 50 attendees at Thursday’s event.

“It was upbeat and lively. There was music playing, and people drinking wine. It was pretty upbeat,” said Ms. Kaiser.

The celebration featured a charm room where attendees made personal charm pendants and picked out a permanent bracelet.

Partnering with the store for the opening was My Trees Trust and its executive director, James Egremont-Lee. He made a small presentation and gave a short speech about My Trees trust alongside wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Fifty percent of the profits made that night were donated to the My Trees Trust. Ms. Kaiser estimated approximately $1,000 was raised for My Trees Trust, which has worked to replant, restore and protect indigenous forests across the country and provide alternative sources of incomes to affected communities.

“Thank you to the sponsors and to everyone who came and made the event a success,” said Ms. Kaiser.

The grand opening celebration was sponsored by Grassini Family Vineyards, Blue Owl, D’Angelo Bakery and Andersen Bakery.

La Kaiser is a fine and demi-fine jewelry line designed and made in the U.S. It was started by Ms. Kaiser, a Swiss native who grew up in South Africa, and it’s inspired by her many international travels.

The line features gemstones with an emphasis on opals, but includes labradorite, tanzanite, mother of pearl and topaz. In addition to her ready to wear pieces, La Kaiser takes custom orders and creates engagement rings.

