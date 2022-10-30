La Kaiser Jewelry to celebrate opening

SANTA BARBARA — La Kaiser Jewelry will host an after-hours store opening party Nov. 10 to celebrate its first Santa Barbara location, 1101 State St.

My Trees Trust and its executive director, James Egremont-Lee, is partnering with LaKaiser Jewelry for the event.

The event will feature a room where you can make personal charm pendants and pick out a permanent bracelet. In addition, a small presentation and short talk about My Trees trust will be presented alongside wine and hors d’oeuvres. Fifty percent of the profits made that night will be donated to the My Trees Trust.

This is an RSVP-only event. To make a reservation, email prinfo@lwoodspr.com.

La Kaiser is a fine and demi-fine jewelry line designed and made in the U.S. It was started by Swiss native and South African-raised Cindy Kaiser and is inspired by her many international travels. The line features gemstones with an emphasis on opals, but includes labradorite, tanzanite, mother of pearl, and topaz.

In addition to its ready-to-wear pieces, La Kaiser also takes custom orders and creates engagement rings.

For more information, visit www.lakaiser.com.