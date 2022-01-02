LA MACCHIA, Placido Frank

May 7, 1935 – December 19, 2021

(86 years old)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Placido Frank La Macchia (Santa Barbara, California), who passed away on December 19, 2021, at the age of 86.

Born and raised in Ogdensburg, New York, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie La Rue La Macchia.

As a high school student at Ogdensburg Free Academy, Placido “Pat” excelled in many sports including track, football and baseball. He loved to travel the United States and abroad and looked forward to yearly family reunions in Ogdensburg,

New York.

He joined the United States Air Force and retired after serving honorably for 22 years at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. While serving, he was certified in numerous fields of expertise and he consistently exceeded expectations and exhibited exemplary leadership qualities.

After his retirement from the Air Force, he owned and operated The Mole Hole gift shop for over 20 years in Solvang, California

Besides his parents, Placido was predeceased by his wife Theresa Barnes La Macchia in 1973. Together they were the parents of five children.

Also, he was predeceased by his second wife, Bonnie Braund La Macchia who passed away in 1993. His sister Judith La Macchia passed away in 2001 and his brother-in-law Harry Bentley in 2021.

He is survived by: his daughters, Gina Mateas (Ronald), Angela Prentice (Edward), Jayni Goodpaster, Jacki Kane (Russell); his son, Frank La Macchia; stepchildren, Mark Carpenter (Karen) and Wendy Carpenter; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jo Ann King (Larry), Sharon Bentley and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family always described Placido as a funny, quick witted and generous man.

Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

In memory of Placido a kind word or an act of kindness would be appreciated.