La Paloma Cafe adds weekday lunch service

ALI BECK PHOTO

Crispy Fish Tacos are part of the new weekday lunch menu at La Paloma Cafe in Santa Barbara.

La Paloma Cafe is now open for lunch on some weekdays, starting today.

Lunch is now served between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the restaurant at 705 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Executive Chef Jeremy Tummel has created a menu inspired by Baja California and the barbecue traditions of Santa Maria.

Chef Tummel is presenting his signature Burnt Ends Bowl with barbecued beef brisket and tri-tip, pinquito beans, red chili rice, jack cheese, cilantro slaw and dark coffee barbecue sauce.

Other entrees include the Chicken Bowl with pulled Mary’s chicken baked with queso fresco and herbs, green chili cheese hominy casserole, red rice and red chili sauce.

There’s also the BBQ Pork Bowl with pinquito beans, red chili rice, pepper jack, Caesar slaw and hot mustard barbecue sauce.

For an extra $1, any of the entrees can be prepared as a burrito.

There are also Crispy Fish Tacos with shredded white cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle crema and black beans. You can also choose the Wagyu Tri-Tip Torta with horseradish sauce.

The lunch menu also features starters such as Paloma Guacamole with chips and radish and Vegetable Pozole Verde and salads such as the Ranchero Salad and Power Salad.

Beverages and cocktails by Jorge Baez include La Paloma’s Bloody Maria with tequila, tomato, horseradish, dijon and celery salt, and Bloody Mary with the same ingredients except it’s vodka instead of tequila.

My Tia features rum, mezcal, lemon and cava. Spiked Horchata includes Cruzan rum and house-made horchata.

For more information, go to www.lapalomasb.com or call the restaurant at 805-966-7029.

