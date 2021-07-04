La Paloma offers weekend brunch

COURTESY PHOTO

La Paloma is offering a weekend brunch.

SANTA BARBARA — Just in time for the holiday weekend, La Paloma Cafe announced that it is offering weekend brunch.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, customers can dine at tables on La Paloma’s sunny patios and enjoy oak-grilled, ranchero-inspired dishes from Chef Jeremy Tummel.

Guests can sip on cocktails such as a Sunrise Spritz, Seaside Mojito, Garden in a Glass, Mexican Coffee or Bloody Maria, along with a classic mimosa. “Brunch Beginnings” include a Farmer’s Market Fruit Salad, Avocado Tostada and Pozole Verde.

“Weekend Mains” feature Chilaquiles, a Mesquite Flour Waffle, Burnt Ends Bowl and Huevos Rancheros.

The restaurant is located at 702 Anacapa St.

— Grayce McCormick