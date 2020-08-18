La Stella, Trout power Angels to victory

Tommy La Stella hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Los Angels of Anaheim a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at Angel Stadium.

La Stella’s second home run of the season came with one out off Giants closer Trevor Gott.

Mike Trout also belted his 10th home run of the season in the third inning for the Angels, who broke a four-game losing streak.

Mike Yastrzemski finished 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the sixth for San Francisco. His double gave the Giants a 6-5 lead. Brandon Belt also homered and drove in a pair of runs for San Francisco, which has lost five straight.

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers won a slugfest against the Seattle Mariners, 11-9.

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager proved to be a potent combination at the top of the order for L.A., as both homered and combined for five runs batted in. Seager finished 2-for-4 with three RBIS, while Betts was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs batted in.

The Dodgers improved to 17-7 with their sixth straight win. L.A. has the best record in the National League.

–Gerry Fall