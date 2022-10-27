LACEY, Denis Michael

1968-2022

Denis Michael Lacey, was unexpectedly called to our Lord on October 19, 2022.

Denis was born in Los Angeles, California on October 7, 1968. He was a lifelong Goleta/Santa Barbara resident, attending elementary and middle school at St. Raphael’s and high school at Bishop Garcia Diego. Denis married his sweetheart Lupita on April 2, 2010. He worked for decades in the grocery business in the Santa Barbara area. He was dedicated, hardworking and professional. Denis was most recently employed as a manager for Albertsons. Denis was a devoted husband who liked music, concerts (especially Rush concerts), red wine and the beautiful Santa Barbara beaches.

Denis joins his parents John Joseph and Maureen Carmel in heaven. Denis leaves behind his beloved wife Lupita, his brothers James, Patrick and John and Lupita’s six brothers, her sister and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be held on Friday October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 1300 E Valley Road, Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denis’ name to Wounded Warrior Project.