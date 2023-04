Richard James Lacy passed away January 15th, 2023, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his wife Catherine, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Joseph’s Church, 298 S. Thompson Ave, Nipomo CA on April 21st, @ 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Condolences may be sent to 889 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach CA. 93449.