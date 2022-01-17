Lady Warriors water polo team comes up big on second day of Oxnard Tournament

The Carpinteria girls water polo team made amends to their misfortunes and mistakes from day one of the Oxnard Tournament to win all the contests on the second day.

Briana Rodriguez had a good day, finding her groove at the two meter position, while Piper Clayton relentlessly shut down the opposition two-meter players.

Before Saturday’s game, the Warriors had not competed since December 17.

“The intensity and focus were present, however timing was an issue,” said Coach Jon Otsuki.

The Warriors will play Santa Ynez at 3:15 p.m. Monday at the Carpinteria Pool.

In the first game, the Warriors got out in front of Marymount 5-2 in the first quarter, a lead that the Warriors extended to 8-3 at halftime. Briana Rodriguez had six goals;Piper Clayton had three; Natalia Perez had two; Serena Smith and Jocelyn Pena had one each. Erin Otsuki blocked ten shots.

In the second game, the warriors used counter attacks to get out to a comfortable lead, allowing the team the opportunity to give their reserves quality minutes.

Giulia Piccoletti and Lilli Nemetz scored three goals each, while Kate Isaac, Alondra Badillo, Briana Rodriguez and Taylor Classen each contributed two. Goals were also scored by Monica Delgado, Jocelyn Pena, Piper Clayton and Sofia Olvera, while Maddison Mora blocked five shots.

“In the third and final game, Cabrillo of Lompoc played a solid first quarter ending in a 3-3 tie. Piper Clayton threw in an eight-meter buzzer beater to end the first half, putting the Warriors up 6-4. Briana Rodriguez then closed the game scoring four of the last five Warrior goals,” said Otsuki.

The Warrior defense tightened up on Cabrillo leading to a second half shut out.

Briana Rodriguez had six goals, Piper Clayton had three and Natalia Perez had two.

